Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €15.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.53 ($14.75).

ENI stock opened at €12.39 ($14.58) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.92. ENI has a 1-year low of €5.95 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of €12.49 ($14.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion and a PE ratio of 30.91.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

