Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $450.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $414.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $402.50.

Moody’s stock opened at $404.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.74 and its 200-day moving average is $360.57. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $259.45 and a 1 year high of $407.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

