Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $262.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $262.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.13.

NSC opened at $293.05 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $204.45 and a twelve month high of $296.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.0% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 105.9% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 80.8% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

