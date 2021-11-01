Royal Bank of Canada Has $59.36 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 637,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $59,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $112.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

