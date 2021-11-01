Royal Bank of Canada Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $320.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.90.

NYSE:AON opened at $319.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 452.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 9.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,153,000.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

