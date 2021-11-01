Royal Bank of Canada Increases IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $254.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $252.00 to $254.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IEX. Citigroup raised IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $222.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.38. IDEX has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.89.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

