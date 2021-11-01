Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,014 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.19% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $62,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,588 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $680,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $109.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.67. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

