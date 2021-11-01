Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 148,194 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,194 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $74,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

EFV stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

