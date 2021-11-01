Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$255.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$251.00 to C$255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.89% from the company’s previous close.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$234.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$229.38.

CTC.A stock traded up C$3.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$179.72. The stock had a trading volume of 65,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,433. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$146.45 and a 52 week high of C$213.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$189.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$194.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

