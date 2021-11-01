Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.01% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $60,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,298,000 after buying an additional 1,103,698 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 538,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,354,000 after buying an additional 146,368 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10,724.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 140,595 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,448,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 80,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $103.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.25. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

