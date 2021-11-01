Royal Bank of Canada Trims SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Target Price to C$42.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Laurentian boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cfra lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.69.

TSE SNC traded down C$0.19 on Monday, hitting C$33.10. 376,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,632. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.29. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$18.83 and a 52-week high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.930545 earnings per share for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

