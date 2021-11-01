Royal Bank of Canada Trims The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Target Price to $96.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

