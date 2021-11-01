Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

RDS-A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS RDS-A traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,518,569 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

