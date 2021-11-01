RPT Realty (RPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. RPT Realty has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.880-$0.920 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.88-0.92 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect RPT Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPT stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPT Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.04% of RPT Realty worth $42,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

