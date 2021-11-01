Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R opened at $84.95 on Thursday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,690,000 after buying an additional 303,465 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryder System by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.