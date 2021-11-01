SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits Market Cap of $2.56 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00004349 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $409,037.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00082248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00075875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00104962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,011.59 or 0.99863732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.94 or 0.07051241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00023009 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,982,454 coins and its circulating supply is 964,085 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.