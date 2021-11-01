SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Hits $174,926.02

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $174,926.02 and approximately $407.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00108347 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000502 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 622.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001067 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 295.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 164.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,695,877 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

