Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $77.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.89.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.
In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SAGE traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 766,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.61. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $98.39.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.
About Sage Therapeutics
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
