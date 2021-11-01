Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $77.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 766,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.61. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

