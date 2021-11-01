Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $352.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $272.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAIA. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $312.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $316.98.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Saia by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

