Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Director Purchases $30,067.20 in Stock

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Director Paul S. Hoffner bought 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.20 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.52. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,430. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $147.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.83.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

