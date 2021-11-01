Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $49.11 and last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 6379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,687,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

