Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €89.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €89.00 ($104.71) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €95.47 ($112.31).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded up €0.64 ($0.75) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €77.38 ($91.04). 533,358 shares of the company traded hands. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €80.97.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.