Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 969,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $37,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 259,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,012 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $37.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.88. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

