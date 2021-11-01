Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAN. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €102.45 ($120.53).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €86.43 ($101.68) on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €85.12.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.