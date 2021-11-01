SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.55-10.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29-2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $364.44.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $347.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.55 and its 200-day moving average is $328.26. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 144.75 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.