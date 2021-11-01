Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 10,653 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Allegion by 363.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $128.30 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

