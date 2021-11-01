Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 24,200 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TIM by 57.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TIM during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of TIMB opened at $9.86 on Monday. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.33%.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

