Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 2,981 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.05.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $250.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.91 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.73.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

