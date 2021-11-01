Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MediaAlpha worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $80,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $37,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,700. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of MAX opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -125.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

