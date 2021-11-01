Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after acquiring an additional 433,525 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

