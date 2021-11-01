Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJR. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $218,125,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $93,751,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 66.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,985,000 after buying an additional 2,001,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 79.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after buying an additional 1,878,166 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 94.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,439,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,633,000 after buying an additional 1,671,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

SJR stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.70. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

