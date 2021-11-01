Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $128.30 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average is $137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In related news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,508 shares of company stock worth $1,295,275. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

