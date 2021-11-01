Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA opened at $203.23 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.83.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.