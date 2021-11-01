Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 3,527 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,120,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 748,325 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,600,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 446,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,374 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.74.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

