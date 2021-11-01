Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 30,741 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,741 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in GDS by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in GDS by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

GDS stock opened at $59.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.01. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

