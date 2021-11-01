Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $3.39 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 164,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,076,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,704 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.15. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

