Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,365 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of GLPG opened at $52.99 on Monday. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $129.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

GLPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Galapagos Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.