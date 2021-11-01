Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $81.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,468. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80.

