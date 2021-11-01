Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.53. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,525. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $106.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

