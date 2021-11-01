Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIC shares. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,892. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

