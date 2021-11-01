Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:SE opened at $344.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.12 and a beta of 1.35. SEA has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after purchasing an additional 209,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

