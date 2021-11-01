Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.25 billion.

NASDAQ STX traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.