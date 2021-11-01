Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $57.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

