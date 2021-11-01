Select Energy Services (WTTR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. On average, analysts expect Select Energy Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $648.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Select Energy Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,899 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Select Energy Services worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

