Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,430,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $198,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,135,000 after purchasing an additional 230,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,537,000 after acquiring an additional 252,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

