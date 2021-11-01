Sentinel Protocol Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $103.90 million and approximately $53.66 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00028422 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005803 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001552 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.