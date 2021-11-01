Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $52.30 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $100.26 million and approximately $52.30 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00043114 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00027891 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005661 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001555 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

