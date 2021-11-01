ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $641.00 to $780.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $705.00 and last traded at $704.97, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $697.76.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.97.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $14,121,652. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $650.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.68, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

