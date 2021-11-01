Sether (SETH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,137.00

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Sether has a market cap of $669,949.08 and $3,137.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sether has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Sether coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sether

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

