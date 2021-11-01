SF Capital Trading Down 35.8% This Week (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $68,975.83 and $9.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00078118 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00071815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,826.06 or 0.99966615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.98 or 0.07006002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022474 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars.

